Cariño, Baby Tams escape Tiger Cubs

Prince Cariño took charge in the final frame, carrying Far Eastern University-Diliman (FEU-D) to a thrilling 90-83 victory over University of Santo Tomas (UST) in the University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) Season 87 junior high school basketball tournament yesterday at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay CIty.

The 6-foot-7 Cariño, a 15-year-old slotman, scored 16 of his 28 points in the payoff period on top of eight rebounds and three assists, to help the Baby Tamaraws close their first-round campaign at the second spot with a 6-1 record.

Meanwhile, National University Nazareth School (NUNS) edged Ateneo de Manila University, 91-89, to finish the first round tied for fifth place with identical 3-4 records.

NUNS and Ateneo are just sitting behind fourth-placer De La Salle Zobel, which will face University of the Philippines Integrated School on Sunday.

The Baby Tamaraws’ win wasn’t easy.

In fact, momentum shifted late when Theodore Lim knocked down a three-pointer that gave the Tiger Cubs a narrow two-point lead, 78-76, with 3:19 left.

Cariño then carried the Baby Tamaraws on his back, scoring seven consecutive points for an 83-78 advantage with just over two minutes left.

UST fought back, with Andwele Cabañero’s free throw and a layup by Jhon Canapi cutting the deficit to 83-81.

However, Cariño and CP Miranda responded, stretching the lead to 87-81 with just 1:01 left in the contest.

Miranda then iced the game with a jumper at the 26.1-second mark, giving FEU-D its largest lead at 89-81 and securing the victory.

CP Miranda, the son of FEU head of basketball operations Denok Miranda, followed Cariño’s lead with 18 points, five assists and six rebounds while Lakay Pasinos contributed a double-double of 13 points and 13 rebounds and Mark Dulin chipped in 11 points, 13 rebounds, four assists and three steals.