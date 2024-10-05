BARMM launches 35th National Statistics month

ZAMBOANGA CITY — The Bangsamoro Government launched the 35th National Statistics Month, focusing on digital transformation to advance data and statistics in the region aiming to improve data accuracy and accessibility through technology.

The Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA)–Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM), along with other regional agencies, leads the celebration under the theme “Advancing Data and Statistics Through Digital Transformation: A Road to an Empowered Nation,” on 1 October.

The Bangsamoro Information, Communication and Technology Office (BICTO), Bangsamoro Planning and Development Authority, and Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas joined Tuesday’s launching through a motorcade and short program.

PSA-BARMM director Engr. Akan Tula emphasized that digital transformation empowers the region by making information more accessible and timely.

“Together, we can create a robust statistical ecosystem that supports our nation’s diverse needs, driving innovations and promoting resilience in the face of challenges,” Tula said.

BICTO executive director Dr. Hashim Manticayan highlighted the crucial role of digital transformation in unlocking the full potential of data, making it more actionable and relevant to communities.

“Through digital transformation, we unlock the full potential of data making it accessible, actionable and relevant to the needs of our communities,” Manticayan said.