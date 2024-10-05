Baras IPs get free medical services

Hundreds of indigenous peoples from the Dumagat-Remontado tribes in a mountainous community in Baras, Rizal on Saturday received free medical services from Pinoy Ako Organization, an advocacy group advancing the rights and welfare of the indigenous people.

The Dumagats expressed their heartfelt gratitude for the medical mission extended to them by the organization.

Jason Lozada, more popularly known as Boss Toyo of Pinoy Pawnstars, said he fully supports the advocacy of Pinoy Ako Organization.

He assured the Dumagats that the organization will fight for their rights under the IPRA (Indigenous Peoples Rights Act) Law.

Construction is the source of livelihood of some of the residents of Sitio San Roque, Barangay Pinugay, Baras.

Pinoy Ako is an organization composed of professionals and ordinary workers who inclusively would like to elevate the standard of living of indigenous peoples such as the Dumagats of Rizal.

The organization also seeks to strengthen the IPRA in order to protect the rights of the indigenous peoples to decent livelihood, health and various medicines.

Ricky dela Cruz, the 42-year-old chieftain of the Dumagat-Remontado in this sitio, said that there are 75 families of Dumagat Remontado tribe in their village, adding that 10 tribes are located in Antipolo City.

The Dumagats are engaged in planting, mountain works, tribal works, coconut, corn and rice planting.

Dela Cruz said that during calamities, the local government unit of Baras is extending assistance to them such as distribution of food packs.

The titles on the land properties of the Dumagats of 13,000 hectares in Antipolo City and Baras were obtained through the Certificate of Ancestral Domain and Titlements, the big part of which belong to the tribes in Antipolo City.

Dela Cruz said that they were told to avail of the services to be provided in the medical mission, hence, they participated in the medical mission.

The water in the community is sourced from the mountain spring and the electricity comes from Meralco.

The Dumagats were provided with bagful of T-shirt, canned goods, noodles, 3 kilos of rice, Skyflakes and various medicines.

Dela Cruz said that they are very grateful for Pinoy Ako for their medical mission, noting that this is a big help for them, adding that this seldom being done to them.

Boss Toyo said that they have also visited other tribes in San Gabriel, La Union as well as the Dumagat and other indigenous peoples.

He added that the medical mission only started when they went to Tuguegarao City, Cagayan and they saw the lack of basic services in the Aeta tribe in the area.