BAI reports promising results 28 days post-ASF vaccination of Lobo pigs

The Bureau of Animal Industry (BAI) announced on Saturday that the latest blood test results on pigs inoculated with the African Swine Fever (ASF) vaccine, developed in Vietnam, have shown encouraging progress.

BAI reported that at 28 days post-vaccination, the pigs in Lobo, Batangas, demonstrated an average enzyme-linked immunoassay (ELISA) percentage blocking of 90 percent. This indicates that the vaccinated pigs are developing strong immunity against ASF.

The ELISA test, which measures antibody levels in response to vaccination, suggests that the pigs are building a strong immune defense. "The pigs are reported to be eating well, and their overall condition appears healthy," said Assistant Secretary for Swine and Poultry Dr. Constante Palabrica. He personally inspected the pigs to verify their good condition. Additionally, grower pigs at the DA International Training Center on Pig Husbandry (ITCPH) have also been administered the ASF vaccine.

BAI remains optimistic about the potential of the ASF vaccine as part of a comprehensive approach to controlling ASF outbreaks. The vaccine administration continues to be closely monitored, with further updates expected as the post-vaccination period progresses.

This development comes as several hog farmers and swine industry groups seek the support of Agriculture Secretary Francisco P. Tiu Laurel, Jr. in convincing President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. to approve the emergency use authorization (EUA) for the ASF vaccine. The group urged the President to declare the current ASF outbreak a national emergency, which would expedite vaccine deployment. They noted that the vaccine has been previously tested with favorable results in both Vietnam and the Philippines.