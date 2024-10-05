Ayala Land recognized at BCI Asia Awards 2024

Ayala Land Inc. (ALI) was honored with the prestigious BCI Top Ten Developers Award for its Ayala Triangle Gardens Tower 2 and Ayala North Exchange at the recent BCI Asia Awards 2024 held at BGC, Taguig.

ALI’s dedication to innovative architectural design, sustainable development, and responsible environmental practices is exemplified by this recognition.

Strategically located within the iconic Ayala Triangle Gardens (ATG) Tower 2 is Ayala Land’s latest masterpiece. The development occupies an 18,150-square meter lot, integrated with the lush, verdant surroundings of the Ayala Triangle Gardens.

Centerpiece

ATG Tower 2 stands as a centerpiece with an outstanding combination of top-of-the-line performance specifications aligned with global building standards of LEED Gold and WELL Gold certification ensuring a healthy and elevated overall working experience for employees, tenants and visitors.

Ayala North Exchange, on the other hand, is a LEED certified mixed-use complex consisting of two towers situated at Ayala Avenue in the Makati Central Business District.

This development has been meticulously designed to cater to the needs of both multinational corporations and business process outsourcing companies.

Retail podium

In addition to the office spaces, the development features a retail podium with a variety of dining options and basic conveniences for employees and visitors alike. The project also includes the Seda Residences Makati.

One Evotech is ALI’s first technopod address in its Nuvali estate in Laguna. One Evotech is located near lakes, parks, various retail destinations and master-planned residential properties. The 4-storey building is designed to meet the special demands of IT and BPO companies. It is LEED silver certified.

Now in its 19th year, the annual BCI Asia Awards recognizes developers and architecture firms that have built and designed the greatest volume of buildings, as well as ecologically sensitive projects and impressive interiors in seven Asian markets: Hong Kong, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.

The event seeks to encourage the creation of socially responsible architecture and remains one of the most coveted awards in the industry.