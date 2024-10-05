Ayala Land recognized at BCI Asia Awards 2024

Makati, Philippines — Ayala Land, Inc. (ALI) was recognized at the BCI Asia Awards 2024, receiving the prestigious BCI Top Ten Developers Award for its standout projects, Ayala Triangle Gardens Tower 2 (ATG 2) and Ayala North Exchange.

ATG Tower 2, located within the iconic Ayala Triangle Gardens, spans an 18,150-square meter lot and integrates seamlessly with the lush surroundings. It is designed to meet global building standards, boasting both LEED Gold and WELL Gold certifications, ensuring a healthy and high-quality environment for employees, tenants, and visitors.

Ayala North Exchange, a LEED-certified mixed-use complex in the Makati Central Business District, consists of two towers and features office spaces tailored for multinational corporations and BPO companies. It also includes a retail podium offering dining options and conveniences, as well as Seda Residences Makati.

One Evotech, ALI’s first technopod address in Nuvali, Laguna, caters to IT and BPO companies. The 4-story LEED Silver certified building is strategically located near lakes, parks, retail destinations, and residential properties.

This honor highlights ALI’s commitment to innovative design, sustainable development, and environmental responsibility.