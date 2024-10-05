BUSINESS

Ayala Land recognized at BCI Asia Awards 2024

IN THE PHOTO: (Center/4th from the Left) Carol T. Mills, Head of AyalaLand Offices (ALO); and (2nd from the right) Gail Samaniego, Head of ALO Asset Management and Business and Project Development Group receive the award for Ayala Land at the BCI Asia Awards 2024
Makati, Philippines — Ayala Land, Inc. (ALI) was recognized at the BCI Asia Awards 2024, receiving the prestigious BCI Top Ten Developers Award for its standout projects, Ayala Triangle Gardens Tower 2 (ATG 2) and Ayala North Exchange.

ATG Tower 2, located within the iconic Ayala Triangle Gardens, spans an 18,150-square meter lot and integrates seamlessly with the lush surroundings. It is designed to meet global building standards, boasting both LEED Gold and WELL Gold certifications, ensuring a healthy and high-quality environment for employees, tenants, and visitors.

Ayala North Exchange, a LEED-certified mixed-use complex in the Makati Central Business District, consists of two towers and features office spaces tailored for multinational corporations and BPO companies. It also includes a retail podium offering dining options and conveniences, as well as Seda Residences Makati.

One Evotech, ALI’s first technopod address in Nuvali, Laguna, caters to IT and BPO companies. The 4-story LEED Silver certified building is strategically located near lakes, parks, retail destinations, and residential properties.

This honor highlights ALI’s commitment to innovative design, sustainable development, and environmental responsibility.

