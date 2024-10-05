Aurora eliminates RSG PH in MPL Season 14

Fan-favorite Aurora put the final nail in the coffin for RSG PH, defeating them in a sweep and eliminating them from Playoffs contention on Week 8, Day 2 of the regular season this Saturday at Green Sun in Makati.

Renejay, Edward, Demonkite, Yue, and Domeng were all business throughout the series as they aim to catch up and secure a spot in the upper bracket of the Playoffs, which are set to begin on 16 October 2024.

"I am both sad and happy because I have been with them my whole career. Bounce back, I know you’re a [strong team] you can do it," said Aurora jungler and former RSG player Jonard "Demonkite" Caranto after the match.

It has been a rough season for RSG PH, as they had to let go of key member and experienced laner Nathzz during the regular season. This marks the first time the team has failed to qualify for the Playoffs since Season 8.

"It is sad that our journey comes to an end this Season 14. I promise we will come back stronger," said RSG PH team captain Dylan "Light" Catipon.