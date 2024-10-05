Another Phreatomagmatic Eruption at Taal

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) recorded another phreatomagmatic eruption in Taal Volcano on Saturday, 5 October.

State volcanologists reported that the eruption at the Taal Main Crater lasted four minutes and produced a short, black, jetted plume, followed by a steam-rich plume rising 2,000 meters.

Traces of ash were reported in areas of Agoncillo, Batangas.

According to Phivolcs, a total of five phreatic events were recorded on Saturday.

Sulfur dioxide emissions have remained high since January, averaging 6,673 tonnes per day.

“The phreatomagmatic event was likely driven by the sudden contact of water with a small branch of shallow magma beneath the Taal Main Crater, which has been releasing sustained levels of SO₂ over the past three years,” Phivolcs explained.

However, Phivolcs added that the current levels of volcanic earthquake activity and ground deformation detected at the Batangas-based volcano do not suggest that unrest is likely to progress into a major magmatic eruption "at this time."

If phreatomagmatic activity at Taal persists or intensifies, Phivolcs may raise Alert Level 2 over the volcano.

It warned that sudden explosions, volcanic earthquakes, minor ashfall, and lethal accumulations or expulsions of volcanic gas could pose serious health and safety risks.

Entry into Taal Volcano Island remains strictly prohibited, particularly in the main crater and Daang Kastila fissures, which are designated as permanent danger zones.

Phivolcs also warned that aircraft flying near the volcano are at risk of encountering airborne ash and ballistic fragments.