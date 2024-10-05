A skills enhancement seminar at La Carmela de Boracay 

La Carmela de Boracay offers beachfront convenience at affordable rates. Its amenities and gracious staff add to the memorable getaway experience for both local and foreign tourists who choose to stay at the resort hotel when they visit the famous paradise island.

The stellar list of celebrities who have visited La Carmela de Boracay include Boy Abunda, 2015 Miss Universe Pia Wurtzbach, John Lloyd Cruz, Angelica Panganiban, Sitti, Melai Cantiveros, Karla Estrada, Jessy Mendiola, Angeline Quinto, Pokwang and Jayson Gainza, among others.

The resort hotel remains dedicated to creating unforgettable experiences for all guests. One way of achieving this is to improve the skills of its reliable personnel by providing them with additional knowledge in the hospitality industry so they can learn more and deliver excellent service to visitors.

La Carmela de Boracay recently held a two-day Skills Enhancement Seminar and Workshop at its Convention Center. This initiative was in collaboration with the Eulogio Amang Rodriguez Institute of Science and Technology (EARIST).

The seminar featured an array of modules designed to enhance the competencies of the staff cross various departments. It was a fun- filled day with a line-up of interesting topics.

1. Front office operations — Discussion focused on customer service excellence and efficient guest relations management.

2. Housekeeping — Best practices for maintaining cleanliness and comfort within the resort, ensuring a memorable stay for all guests.

3. Food and beverage management — Important strategies for delivering exceptional dining experiences and understanding the nuances of service in hospitality.

4. Basic baking demonstrations — These were hands-on sessions that provided practical skills in baking, enhancing the resort hotel’s culinary offerings.

5. Quality service management — Insights were shared on ways to maintain high service standards, crucial for guest satisfaction and loyalty.