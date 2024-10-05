A journey from personal dreams to community impact

Access Travel, a boutique travel company, celebrates its 13th anniversary by highlighting its transformation from a personal venture to a socially responsible company. The company’s evolution reflects a broader shift in the luxury travel industry towards meaningful experiences and community engagement.
Angely Dub, founder of Access Travel, describes the company’s journey: “When I started as a traveler, it was all about me, my goals, my dreams. But as we progressed, I realized Access is not just about me. Now, it’s about giving back and changing lives in the smallest way possible.”
This shift in focus has led to initiatives that benefit employees, clients and the wider community, particularly through educational programs for underprivileged children.
Access Travel’s approach challenges traditional notions of luxury. “Luxury brand is not just about myself or associating ourselves with famous people,” Angely explains. “Other factors are often disregarded, like my employees and the work we do behind the scenes.”
Empowering through education
In partnership with ChildHope Philippines Foundation, Access Travel has expanded horizons for street children. Mylene Lagman, who assists with the program, notes, “Access Travel helped kids understand that there’s a bigger world out there. For many of them, traveling was just an illusion.”
Angely’s “Meet the World” book and social media presence have been crucial in this effort. “Many young girls started to follow me on Instagram and Facebook. They saw that the role of women can be different. It’s not just having a husband and giving birth, like how they saw their moms,” Angely shares.
Access Travel’s success is rooted in its adaptability and openness to new ideas. “Business is always evolving. Business is always changing. I am always changing,” Angely reflects. This philosophy extends to all aspects of the company, from embracing new social media platforms to fostering work-life balance for employees.
“It’s very important for me to keep learning, be a student of my own business, be a student with my employees, be a student with our clients,” Angely emphasizes. This approach has led to innovative strategies, such as the successful adoption of TikTok for business promotion.
Looking to the future
As Access Travel enters its next chapter, the focus remains on creating positive, inspiring experiences for all stakeholders. “I want my employees to look forward to working, serving, meeting clients, changing people’s perspective on traveling,” Angely states.
The company aims to continue its mission of making travel not just a luxury, but a vehicle for personal growth and social change. “The luxury of providing my people, my clients and these kids with happiness, joy, inspiration, motivation — it’s beyond anything we can give to anybody,” Angely concludes.
For more information about Access Travel and its initiatives, visit www.travelwithaccess.com.