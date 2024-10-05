A journey from personal dreams to community impact

Access Travel, a boutique travel company, celebrates its 13th anniversary by highlighting its transformation from a personal venture to a socially responsible company. The company’s evolution reflects a broader shift in the luxury travel industry towards meaningful experiences and community engagement.

Angely Dub, founder of Access Travel, describes the company’s journey: “When I started as a traveler, it was all about me, my goals, my dreams. But as we progressed, I realized Access is not just about me. Now, it’s about giving back and changing lives in the smallest way possible.”

This shift in focus has led to initiatives that benefit employees, clients and the wider community, particularly through educational programs for underprivileged children.

Access Travel’s approach challenges traditional notions of luxury. “Luxury brand is not just about myself or associating ourselves with famous people,” Angely explains. “Other factors are often disregarded, like my employees and the work we do behind the scenes.”