A French pop-up

Timeless style made modern the brand proudly continues its French tradition with reinvention. Premium craftsmanship from the iconic crocodile emblem to intricate details, classics have been elevated to something extraordinary.
Iconic French brand Lacoste recently launched its 2024 Leather Goods collection with a pop-up store in Greenbelt 5 Fashion Center, Makati City. The well-attended “sporty” chic gathering showcased a range of must-have bags of the season.

Gabbi Garcia, Kyline Alcantara and Sofia Andres.
Bianca Santiago Reinoso, Ina Arabia-Garcia (SSI head of Marketing Communications) and Aliza Apostol.
Maria Isabela Galeria and Vince Marcelo.
Miss Universe Philippines 2024 Chelsea Manalo
Each piece of bag was mounted on a stand almost like a mini gallery of eye catching sculptures. Guests who purchased an item in the pop-up store were given a free limited edition Lacoste Pouch to match their new item.

Some took a moment to unwind with a cup of finely brewed coffee and customized biscuits at Le Café Lacoste, located within the store.

Ina Arabia Garcia, Danica Lloren , Liza Ilarde, JJ San Juan Happy Lopez and the author.
Aika Agustin and Rhea Bue-Ong.
Ashley Garcia
Sam Corrales
Sofia Jahrling
