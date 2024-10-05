A French pop-up

Iconic French brand Lacoste recently launched its 2024 Leather Goods collection with a pop-up store in Greenbelt 5 Fashion Center, Makati City. The well-attended “sporty” chic gathering showcased a range of must-have bags of the season.
Each piece of bag was mounted on a stand almost like a mini gallery of eye catching sculptures. Guests who purchased an item in the pop-up store were given a free limited edition Lacoste Pouch to match their new item.
Some took a moment to unwind with a cup of finely brewed coffee and customized biscuits at Le Café Lacoste, located within the store.