7 FMRs in Eastern Samar town completed

ORAS, Eastern Samar — The Department of Agrarian Reform in Eastern Visayas has completed seven farm-to-market roads that connected remote and hard-to-reach communities to the market.

Provincial Agrarian Reform Program Officer Randy Frogosa said that except for some minor repairs, the seven newly constructed roads are already completed and ready for turnover to the local government unit.

The seven FRM provided interconnection of barangays San Eduardo, Nadacpan, Saurong, Agsam, Iwayan, Minap-os, Alang-Alang and Cadian, some of which can only be reached by foot in the past.

Frogosa said the seven road projects, with a combined length of three kilometers, had an allocation of P100 million under the Agrarian Reform Fund, was funded through the initiative of House Minority Leader and 4Ps Partylist representative Marcelino Libanan.

During a recent inspection, Frogosa praised the LGU for including for construction of “farmers access” even if this was not included in the original plan. The “farmers access” protects the edge of the road from breaking down due to the passage of farm machineries and equipment. The Oras LGU was the project implementor.