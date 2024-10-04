Wanted American nabbed

Joint operatives from the Philippine National Police Aviation Security Group and the Carmona Municipal Police Station arrested a 56-year-old American national at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 3 last Thursday.

The accused, who had just arrived from San Francisco, California, was found to have an outstanding bench warrant of arrest issued on 8 January 2024, for violation of Reckless Imprudence Resulting to Homicide.

The suspect is currently detained at the Carmona Police Station for documentation and inquest proceedings.