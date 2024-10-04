Tuguegarao citizens bare Chinese graduate concerns

Concerned citizens in Tuguegarao, Cagayan have noted what they call a trend in St. Paul University Philippines' 19th Mid-Year Commencement Exercises booklet. They say that most graduates from graduate programs are Chinese nationals.

Some programs, such as the Doctor in Public Administration and Doctor of Philosophy in Science Education, reportedly consist entirely of Chinese students.

In the Master's programs, out of 687 graduates, about 60 are Chinese nationals. The concentration of Chinese students varies across different programs and tracks, with higher numbers in thesis-based programs, particularly in fields like Business Administration and Public Administration.

Some residents of Tuguegarao have expressed concerns about the increasing number of Chinese students in the area. These apprehensions are heightened by recent tensions in the West Philippine Sea, including incidents involving the China Coast Guard and Philippine Coast Guard.