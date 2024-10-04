Trash Talk: Debunking looming garbage crisis fears in Central Luzon

The impending closure of the Kalangitan Landfill in Capas, Tarlac, has sparked widespread fears of a garbage crisis in Central Luzon, with many media reports depicting an almost apocalyptic scenario. However, experts suggest that alternatives exist, mitigating these concerns.

While the closure raises legitimate worries, decision-makers are unlikely to overlook the need for viable waste management solutions. The notion of an impending crisis may be more imagination than reality.

Several facilities are poised to take on the waste previously handled by Kalangitan. Eco Protect Management Corporation in Porac, Pampanga, operates a 34-hectare facility with a daily capacity of 2,500 metric tons. The company is offering promotional packages to local governments to ensure proper waste disposal post-closure.

Another option is the Floridablanca Enviro Park Project Corporation, which manages a 91-hectare landfill in Floridablanca, Pampanga. Currently processing 1,000 metric tons daily, plans are in place to expand capacity to 3,500 metric tons, supported by an ongoing Environmental Impact Assessment.

Prime Waste Solutions Inc., also located in Porac, boasts the largest capacity of the three, able to process 5,000 tons of waste per day. Inaugurated in June 2024, the facility employs advanced technology to reduce landfill volume and methane emissions.

Combined, these facilities can handle 11,000 metric tons of waste daily—significantly more than the Kalangitan Landfill's 3,500 metric tons. Two of the facilities will begin processing medical and hazardous waste in October 2024.

With new options available, the anticipated garbage crisis seems unfounded. Experts maintain that, with strategic planning, the region can transition seamlessly without straining its waste management system.