Transforming the Phl hospitality landscape

Robinsons Hotels and Resorts (RHR), a business unit of Robinsons Land Corporation, is set to expand its upscale and ultra-luxury portfolio with a substantial P10 billion investment the next years.

“Our growth is closely aligned with the Gokongwei Group’s commitment to offering the best hospitality options across all travel segments. We are dedicated to delivering elevated luxury and branded stay experiences across the country,” Barun Jolly, senior vice president and business unit general manager of Robinsons Hotels and Resorts, said.

This strategic investment includes the launch of ultra-luxury hotel NuStar in Cebu, the lifestyle brand Grand Summit in key locations such as Cebu and Pangasinan, and the highly anticipated Fili, the first and only Filipino-owned five-star hotel brand, in Bridgetowne, Metro Manila.

These developments will not only solidify RHR’s position as a leader in the hospitality sector but also elevate its standing among globally recognized brands catering to a wide range of market segments, the property developer further stated.

Fili Hotel

As the first Filipino five-star hotel brand, Fili Hotel stands as a symbol of Philippine excellence in hospitality.

Nestled within Cebu’s premier NUSTAR Resort complex, Fili has been recognized for its architectural design, receiving the prestigious Best Hospitality Architectural Design award at the 18th Property Guru Asia Property Awards.

The upcoming Fili Hotel in Bridgetowne, Metro Manila, will soon rise alongside the Opus Mall and the iconic Victor statue.