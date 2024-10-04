THE REGIONS SHINE: Six jungolfers from outside Metro grab JPGT honors

Regional competitors delivered impressive performances at the ICTSI Junior PGT National Match Play Finals, securing six of the eight titles contested at The Country Club on Friday.

The day-long event, held under intense heat, tested the golfers’ skills, mental resilience, and physical stamina. Despite the challenging conditions, these young athletes rose to the occasion, demonstrating exceptional talent against a competitive field.

Cebu’s Kvan Alburo and Denise Mendoza both claimed titles in the 8-9 age category, albeit in different fashions.

Alburo capped a dominant run, which began in the Visayas Series, with a commanding 5-and-3 victory over Quezon City’s Michael Ray Hortel II. After relinquishing an early 3-up lead, he regained control on the back nine to secure the boys’ title.

Mendoza faced a tough challenge but emerged victorious with a hard-fought 2-and-1 win against top seed Winter Serapio from Sampaloc.

The match was tightly contested, with Mendoza taking an early lead before Serapio rallied on the back nine. Ultimately, Mendoza showcased her resilience, winning critical holes to clinch the title.

Ralph Batican also triumphed, defeating Vito Sarines of Silang, Cavite, 3-and-2, to capture the boys’ 10-12 title. Bukidnon’s Clement Ordeneza followed suit, overpowering Marikina’s Jose Carlos Taruc 4-and-3 in the boys’ 13-15 finals.

In the girls’ 16-18 category, Cagayan de Oro’s Ally Gaccion secured a 4-and-3 victory over Southwoods’ Lia Duque, while South Cotabato’s Brittany Tamayo won dramatically on the 19th hole against Aerin Chan in the girls’ 10-12 division after a thrilling back-and-forth match.

These victories highlight the mission of the Pilipinas Golf Tournaments Inc. to discover and nurture talent from the provinces, with the aim of developing future national team members and world-class players.