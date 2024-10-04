The next generation: Jaime Alfonso Zobel de Ayala's vision for the future

Jaime Alfonso Antonio Eder Zobel de Ayala, a prominent heir to the Ayala business empire, has recently been appointed as the private sector representative for the National Capital Region in the Department of Trade and Industry’s Inter-Agency Investment Promotion Coordination Committee (IIPCC).

This pivotal role marks a significant chapter in Jaime Alfonso's journey as he embraces a three-year term focused on enhancing the Philippines' attractiveness to foreign investors.

As a member of the esteemed Zobel de Ayala family, Jaime Alfonso is no stranger to leadership and innovation. With the Ayala Group's legacy behind him, he is being groomed for a top leadership position within the organization, currently serving as CEO of ACMobility.

Under his guidance, the company is on a mission to transform the transportation landscape of the Philippines by becoming the nation's leading platform for electric and alternative fuel vehicles by 2030.

His appointment to the IIPCC comes at a time when the Philippines is striving to position itself as a prime investment destination. Jaime Alfonso's expertise and strategic insights will play a crucial role in shaping a comprehensive foreign investment promotion and marketing plan that aims to draw international investments to the country.

The IIPCC, in conjunction with anti-corruption measures, seeks to elevate the Philippines' standing in the global investment arena, making it more appealing to investors seeking opportunities in emerging markets.

Jaime Alfonso's journey to this prestigious role is rooted in a solid educational foundation and a series of high-impact roles within the Ayala Group. A graduate of Harvard University with a degree in Government and a Master of Business Administration from Columbia Business School, he has been at the forefront of strategic development initiatives.