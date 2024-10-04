The EDIT: What’s in our radar

The LIFE Section of DAILY TRIBUNE has always prided itself on its pioneering, innovative ideas in the realm of lifestyle and entertainment journalism.

In its early years, when print was still king and no other platform was available for information-seekers, the Tribune LIFE section came up with what is now known on social media as “polls,” where one poses a question and gets a story out of the results. We called it the “100-people survey.”

Before Facebook, X and Instagram came along, and Tiktok stole their thunder, Tribune’s LIFE section was already immersing itself in the lives of “real people” by having fashion shoots modeled by firefighters on the steps of the National Library, or getting ordinary folks to wear a popular sports brand and crossing Roxas Boulevard a la “Abbey Road” — all while our photographers immortalized the moment for a brand partnership.

Those days of sole leadership in the “influencer” role may be gone, but we take pride in the fact that our journalistic juices led us to come up with those ideas that certainly disrupted the way we told stories back then.

The good news is that LIFE continues to innovate even amid the challenges of having new media around to challenge our worth. Not only did the LIFE come up with a more sections, it also made use of the media company’s online and digital arms to expand its reach.

We believe this new age in media makes us, the long-time players in media, more of a voice of experience and credibility when it comes to endorsing an idea, a service, or a product.

So, we thought — why not have a monthly section dedicated to giving OUR TAKE on brands or products of choice?