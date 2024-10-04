The EDIT: What’s in our radar

The LIFE Section of DAILY TRIBUNE has always prided itself on its pioneering, innovative ideas in the realm of lifestyle and entertainment journalism.
In its early years, when print was still king and no other platform was available for information-seekers, the Tribune LIFE section came up with what is now known on social media as “polls,” where one poses a question and gets a story out of the results. We called it the “100-people survey.”
Before Facebook, X and Instagram came along, and Tiktok stole their thunder, Tribune’s LIFE section was already immersing itself in the lives of “real people” by having fashion shoots modeled by firefighters on the steps of the National Library, or getting ordinary folks to wear a popular sports brand and crossing Roxas Boulevard a la “Abbey Road” — all while our photographers immortalized the moment for a brand partnership.
Those days of sole leadership in the “influencer” role may be gone, but we take pride in the fact that our journalistic juices led us to come up with those ideas that certainly disrupted the way we told stories back then.
The good news is that LIFE continues to innovate even amid the challenges of having new media around to challenge our worth. Not only did the LIFE come up with a more sections, it also made use of the media company’s online and digital arms to expand its reach.
We believe this new age in media makes us, the long-time players in media, more of a voice of experience and credibility when it comes to endorsing an idea, a service, or a product.
So, we thought — why not have a monthly section dedicated to giving OUR TAKE on brands or products of choice?
TAKE YOUR TIME
Filipino timepieces are taking the spotlight in a world inundated with brands, brands, brands.
What the watchmakers behind microbrands Argos and De Guzman & Co. have achieved in a matter of time can only be described as awe-inspiring — and all well-deserved!
Asteri, the second watch design coming from Argos, derives inspiration from the Sierra Madre mountains — evoking “the spirit of adventure, the beauty of nature, the rich heritage — all captured in a timepiece.”
From its first salvo into the exquisite world of timepieces, the cream-faced Argos Odyssey watch has been sold out. There’s time to get yourself the blue face, though, but quick — the time is now to get yourself a watch designed with Philippine pride.
De Guzman & Co., meanwhile, has just released the DG14 Field Automatic (P13,888). Championing “innovation and value proposition” since its establishment five years ago, this Philippine watch company proudly unveils its InfinityDate display.
RELAX!
From one of Asia’s largest specialty retailers of health and wellness supplements comes a kit for the urban warrior: the LAC Mood Booster Kit.
This kit combines the power of LAC MoodRx and LAC TriAction Sleep Formula to support your mental and physical well-being.
LAC MoodRx helps manage stress, improve mood and reduces mental fatigue.
LAC TriAction Sleep Formula promotes restful sleep, allowing you to wake up feeling refreshed and energized.
These products reduce stress, improve mood balance and overall well-being.
SLAY UNDER THE SUN
YOU Beauty’s Sunbrella Series got you covered, literally. These sunscreens provide SPF 50+ and PA++++ protect you from UV rays and prevent wrinkles, sunburns and age spots. Your skin remains protected and radiant whether you’re basking in the sun or are merely out and about.
For sensitive skin girlies, the YOU Sunbrella Intensive Care Aqua Sunscreen is a multi-tasker, packing eight times protection and skin-loving ingredients. Oil control queens, meet the YOU Sunbrella Triple UV Elixir Sunscreen. It’s light, hydrating and keeps that shine in check. Looking to brighten up your vibe? The YOU Sunbrella Tone Up UV Elixir Sunscreen has Sunflower Seed Oil, Hyaluronic Acid and more to give you that radiant glow. If you’re always on the move or splashing around, grab the YOU Sunbrella Airy Outdoor Sunscreen Spray — it’s lightweight, water-friendly and reef-safe. But the writer’s personal fave? The YOU Sunbrella Triple Acne Care Sunscreen. It’s got my back with SPF 50+, acne protection and a matte finish that’s just chef’s kiss. Pair it with a bit of pressed powder, and you’re ready to slay all day.
EXQUISITELY FILI
As the first Filipino five-star hotel brand, Fili Hotel stands as a symbol of Philippine excellence in hospitality. Nestled within Cebu’s premier NUSTAR Resort complex, Fili has been recognized for its architectural design, receiving the prestigious Best Hospitality Architectural Design award at the 18th Property Guru Asia Property Awards. “Fili is a heartfelt project that celebrates Filipino hospitality while setting a new standard in international luxury,” said Barun Jolly, SVP and business unit general manager Robinson’s Hotel. The upcoming Fili Hotel in Bridgetowne, Metro Manila, will soon rise alongside the Opus Mall and the iconic Victor statue.
ECO-CHIC
TOMS Willa Sandals feature leather uppers, a strappy tubular design and an adjustable ankle strap with a metal buckle. These sandals not only look great but also fit securely. Additionally, OrthoLite Eco LT Hybrid insoles provide support with eco-friendly materials. Step out feeling and looking great with insoles made from 26 percent eco-content (15 percent waste foam, five percent recycled content and six percent bio-oils). The sandals have a German midsole and a TPR outsole, with a heel height of approximately half an inch.
STAPLE STYLES
The VANS Classic Slip-On features a low-profile, slip-on canvas upper with an all-over checker print, elastic side accents, a Vans flag label and the Vans original Waffle Outsole. These sneakers are a staple casual style for both men and women, with their simplicity keeping them forever on trend. The design includes a checker canvas upper, elastic vents, block-colored side panels, a cushioned leather-lined collar and a vulcanized sole.