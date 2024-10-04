Swim community mourns passing of Brosas

The Philippine swimming community is mourning the passing of Pinky Brosas, who competed in the 1972 Munich Olympics and later became a national team coach.

Brosas, 68, died on Friday, according to the Philippine Aquatics Inc. (PAI).

Fondly known as “Coach Pinky,” Brosas was a member of the men’s 4x100-meter freestyle relay squad that placed second the 1970 Asian Games in Bangkok.

Later, he called the shots for the national team in the 1988 Seoul Olympics and likewise in the 2008 edition in Beijing and 2012 in London.

He was also credited for the rise of Olympic swimmers Akiko Thomson-Guevara and Eric Buhain.

“Coach Pinky spent his life generously sharing from his wealth of experience and leaves a vacuum few can fill,” the PAI posted.

“While we mourn his death, we give thanks for Coach Pinky’s legacy in Philippine sports.”

Southeast Asian Games gold medalist Xiandi Chua recalled how Brosas was integral to her life inside and outside the pool.

Chua recently set a new national record in the women’s 400-m individual medley at the 2024 Australian Short Course Swimming Championships in Australia last September with a time of four minutes and 45.51 seconds.

“Every moment spent with him was a gift, but I will especially miss the times he would come over to my house so I could help him make his PowerPoints, teach him how to use Zoom for his meetings, and set up his emails & Facebook (#boomer). Those visits always turned into long hours of chatting and eating meals with my family,” Chua said.

“He was such a selfless person, always putting his swimmers first before himself… to the point he skipped some of his treatments just to coach me on deck.”

“I don‘t know how I will come out of this, but I know for a fact that you will always be in my heart and mind. I love you forever Coach Pinks and I miss you immensely. Can’t wait till the day we meet again.”

Brosas’ wake will be at the Saint Ignatius Chapel of the Loyola Memorial Chapels and Crematorium in Guadalupe, Makati from 7 to 9 October.