Summa Cum Laude graduates speak up: What is your greatest fear after graduation?

As much as college serves as a crucial training ground for the so-called real world, it still somehow remains an insular institution which may not totally prepare students for the rigorous adult life out there after graduation. There are times when their resolve and principles may be challenged, not to mention an ideal balance of personal work and social engagements, which could often wear down bright-eyed neophytes on their very first endeavors.

Once their Commencement Exercises are over — the much-awaited treasured moment for years — they now bid farewell to their beloved college campuses and absolute immerse themselves in the wide, wide world of the unknown.

We wonder: What would their greatest fear be after graduation?

Let us listen to the latest batch of De La Salle-College of Saint Benilde Summa Cum Laudes as they embark on the newest chapters of their lives:

Mcaine Andrei Carlos

Bachelor of Arts in Multimedia Arts (AB-MMA) Saint Benilde Romancon Awardee

Being named Summa Cum Laude and receiving the prestigious St. Benilde Romancon Award are both an honor and a responsibility. I understand that this pressure is indeed a privilege.

My greatest concern after graduation is not fully realizing the potential that my education and international experiences have afforded me. As a multimedia artist guided by Benildean Lasallian values and a global perspective, I am passionate about evolving and harnessing new media arts to make a meaningful impact. My fear lies in not finding the best ways to channel my global insights and creative talents to contribute to my country’s development. Despite this, I remain steadfast and faithful. As I embark on this journey, build new connections and face new challenges, I am confident that I will empower communities, drive positive changes and help shape a better world.