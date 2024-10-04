Summa Cum Laude graduates speak up: What is your greatest fear after graduation?

As much as college serves as a crucial training ground for the so-called real world, it still somehow remains an insular institution which may not totally prepare students for the rigorous adult life out there after graduation. There are times when their resolve and principles may be challenged, not to mention an ideal balance of personal work and social engagements, which could often wear down bright-eyed neophytes on their very first endeavors.
Once their Commencement Exercises are over — the much-awaited treasured moment for years — they now bid farewell to their beloved college campuses and absolute immerse themselves in the wide, wide world of the unknown.
We wonder: What would their greatest fear be after graduation?
Let us listen to the latest batch of De La Salle-College of Saint Benilde Summa Cum Laudes as they embark on the newest chapters of their lives:
Mcaine Andrei Carlos
Bachelor of Arts in Multimedia Arts (AB-MMA) Saint Benilde Romancon Awardee
Being named Summa Cum Laude and receiving the prestigious St. Benilde Romancon Award are both an honor and a responsibility. I understand that this pressure is indeed a privilege.
My greatest concern after graduation is not fully realizing the potential that my education and international experiences have afforded me. As a multimedia artist guided by Benildean Lasallian values and a global perspective, I am passionate about evolving and harnessing new media arts to make a meaningful impact. My fear lies in not finding the best ways to channel my global insights and creative talents to contribute to my country’s development. Despite this, I remain steadfast and faithful. As I embark on this journey, build new connections and face new challenges, I am confident that I will empower communities, drive positive changes and help shape a better world.
Maegan Ellyse I. Lacson
Bachelor of Arts in Arts Management (ABAM)
When I graduated Summa Cum Laude, I was grateful for achieving something I never thought possible for myself. However, after graduating with Latin honors, I quickly learned that some expected me to land a high-paying job at a prestigious company. At the same time, supported by my family and friends, I also aimed to secure a job where I can happily thrive. My greatest fear is that I could fail to achieve both these expectations. Despite these fears, I’m committed to working hard and trusting my instincts to find a career that is right for me.
Janela Franzin B. Apolinar
Bachelor of Science in Hotel Restaurant and Institution Management (BS-HRIM)
My greatest fear after graduation is not the unknown itself, but rather the thought of not living up to my full potential. Yet, why should I limit myself anyway? While it’s true that the outside world can seem intimidating, it can also be truly enticing, as I finally get to approach life with a spirit of curiosity, a readiness to take risks and an openness for the unexpected. It may be a humbling and daunting outlook, but it’s definitely worth striving for. It will enable me to continuously surprise myself by uncovering newfound depths to my own capabilities that I never knew existed. I may not know exactly what the future holds, but I know in my heart that I am armed with the passion and determination to transform my culinary dreams into reality.
Ria Merlinda A. Barroga
Bachelor of Science in Hotel Restaurant and Institution Management (BS-HRIM)
What I am most afraid of after graduating is losing “The Spark” — the spark that keeps me thrilled, curious and eager. I am scared of losing my creative self as I get used to employment where I have to abide by certain rules or standards. I do not want my perspectives to be narrowed, nor do I want to be stagnant just because I do the same tasks every working day. Hence, as much as possible, with the job I have now, I always find time to do the things that keep me happy and sane. You should too.