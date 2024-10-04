Suburban living in the South

“With the addition of Terrace Homes at Prominence II, Brentville International Community is further cementing its status as the most sought-after address in South Luzon. Residents will have the best living experience in every aspect — from its prime location, expansive living spaces inside and outside their homes, to being in a community that fosters a strong sense of togetherness,” Bong Gonzalez, first vice president under Prestige by Filinvest, said in a statement.

According to the property developer, foreigners also have the opportunity to own a unit at Terrace Homes, which is a rarity in the country.

Terrace Homes welcomes you to a life of convenience where modern amenities seamlessly blend with suburban tranquility. Its amenities include a swimming pool, basketball court, playground and jogging trail. Residents are also able to enjoy the ease of having everything they need within walking distance through the commercial area — the Village Front houses restaurants, other businesses, and the prestigious Brent International School Manila that’s just beside the proud development.