Suburban living in the South

Terrace Homes at Prominence II, located within Brentville International Community, is a burgeoning haven in the South.
Nestled amid lush greenery and breathtaking views, Terrace Homes lets residents experience the essence of Southern living where they can relax in their own backyard, surrounded by the tranquility and charm of life while being just a short commute away from the dynamic heart of Metro Manila.
This latest development by Prestige by Filinvest, a premium brand within the Filinvest Group renowned for exquisite real estate projects, features picturesque single-detached and duplex residences each showcasing modern architectural design. These designer homes are inspired by the Southern California aesthetic, offering spacious floor areas ranging from 179 to 230 square meters, with generous lot sizes from 204 to 652 square meters. Each unit has its terrace and spacious backyard.
The newly launched Cypress Unit, meanwhile, offers a luxurious three-bedroom interior-designed home boasting a spacious 179 sqm floor area and a 403 sqm lot area. Its neutral-toned accents, clean-lined furnishings and white walls create a sense of calm and harmony. The living area, featuring a high ceiling, invites the home with natural light and provides ample ventilation to boost productivity and enhance both physical and mental well-being.
“With the addition of Terrace Homes at Prominence II, Brentville International Community is further cementing its status as the most sought-after address in South Luzon. Residents will have the best living experience in every aspect — from its prime location, expansive living spaces inside and outside their homes, to being in a community that fosters a strong sense of togetherness,” Bong Gonzalez, first vice president under Prestige by Filinvest, said in a statement.
According to the property developer, foreigners also have the opportunity to own a unit at Terrace Homes, which is a rarity in the country.
Terrace Homes welcomes you to a life of convenience where modern amenities seamlessly blend with suburban tranquility. Its amenities include a swimming pool, basketball court, playground and jogging trail. Residents are also able to enjoy the ease of having everything they need within walking distance through the commercial area — the Village Front houses restaurants, other businesses, and the prestigious Brent International School Manila that’s just beside the proud development.
“Terrace Homes at Prominence II is a combination of aesthetics and meticulously designed spaces — giving residents comfort and convenience. Since it’s in the South, residents can enjoy the benefits of living far from the metro while still having easy access to major cities,” Daphne Sanchez, senior vice president for Residential and Estates at Filinvest Alabang Inc., said.
Terrace Homes is located in Biñan, Laguna, and easily accessible via the South Luzon Expressway (SLEX) near Mamplasan Exit, Cavite-Laguna Expressway (CALAX).