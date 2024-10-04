Subic zeroes in on animal conservation efforts

Subic Bay Freeport — This premier Freeport is at the forefront of the country’s animal conservation efforts, with stakeholders focusing on rescue efforts and repopulation of animals in their natural habitats.

During the World Animal Day celebration, two tiger cubs named Butchoy and Karina were introduced to the public. Both cubs were born inside the Zoobic Safari theme park here, and their parents were also born in the park, demonstrating that wild animals can thrive and repopulate in an enclosed area under the right conditions.

In a report from the Global Tiger Forum, it disclosed that the current global tiger population is 5,574, a 74 percent increase since 2010. In 2010, the number of wild tigers reached an all-time low of 3,200.

The Zoobic Safari has 52 big cats, including 43 tigers, six lions, two jaguars and a liger (donated by the UAE) and the theme park’s conservation efforts ensure the continued growth of the tiger population within their park, guaranteeing longer lifespans and protection from poaching.