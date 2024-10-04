SMX Convention Center wins at TTG Mice Awards 2024

SMX Convention Center, the largest operator of convention centers in the Philippines, has secured three additional major awards at the 33rd TTG Travel Awards.

SMX was named Best Local Convention Center 2024 — Philippines by APAC Insider’s South East Asia Business Review, Best Convention Center — Philippines at the World MICE Awards, and the highly regarded Best Convention & Exhibition Center — Philippines.

“These awards reflect our focus on service excellence and our efforts to continuously push industry boundaries. As the largest convention center operator in the country, we’re proud to help drive the MICE sector forward while delivering exceptional experiences for our clients. We remain committed to innovation, growth and maintaining our leadership in the market,” Michael Albaña, vice president — general manager at SMX Convention Center, said.

SMX has eight branches across key locations in the Philippines including Clark, Olongapo, Bacolod, Cebu, Davao, Megatrade Hall in Ortigas and SMX Aura at SM Aura Premier. The center actively supports the government’s efforts to boost tourism, particularly through the development of the MICE sector, which is vital to enhancing the Philippines’ global presence in business tourism. Future growth plans include new venues, notably a larger facility in Cebu that will surpass the size of SMX Manila.

Looking ahead, SMX Convention Center continues to innovate and evolve, ensuring that it remains the premier destination for both large-scale conventions and intimate events, while contributing to the Philippines’ efforts to establish a stronger presence in the global MICE industry.