SM Group, Mastercard advance Philippine digital education

SM Foundation and Mastercard have successfully launched Digital Learning Hubs in public schools across the Philippines, aiming to bridge the digital divide in education.

Four public schools — Lemery Pilot Elementary School in Batangas, Tuba Central School in Benguet, Jugan Elementary School in Consolacion, Cebu and Macasandig Elementary School in Cagayan de Oro City — have been equipped with the learning hubs.

Each school received 20 computer desktop sets and LCD TVs, enabling students to develop their digital skills through hands-on experience with various computer programs and tools.

Mastercard Philippines country manager Simon Calasanz said the partnership will help students develop their tech proficiency to confidently navigate the rapidly changing digital landscape.

“As a global payments technology company, part of Mastercard’s mission is anchored in driving an inclusive digital ecosystem,” Calasanz said. “This initiative with SM Foundation provides students access to essential equipment, enriching their learning experience and honing their digital literacy, which will be helpful as they continue their academic — and eventually career — journey.”

The initiative’s funding was bolstered by the Shop & Share with Mastercard program, which ran from 10 to 12 November 2023. During the period, P100 was donated to SM Foundation for every minimum P3,000 single-receipt purchase made with a Mastercard card at SM Stores.