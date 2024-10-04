Slain Enzo’s family wants wife collared

Following the recent Supreme Court decision finding probable cause in the decade-long murder case of Filipino race car driver Enzo Pastor, his family is appealing to Interior and Local Government Secretary Benhur Abalos Jr. for help in locating and apprehending the victim’s wife, Dalia Guerrero Pastor, and her alleged co-conspirators.

According to Enzo’s parents, Tomas and Remedios Pastor, Dalia has been at large since reportedly fleeing to Indonesia or Malaysia in 2015. In a statement, they expressed hope that with the support of the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG), justice can be served. They urged the public to come forward with any information on Dalia’s whereabouts.

“We humbly and urgently appeal to the DILG, and to Secretary Benhur Abalos, to extend their assistance in locating and capturing Dalia,” the Pastor couple stated.

“Our family is deeply heartened by the recent decision of the Supreme Court, which brings us a step closer to justice for our beloved Enzo. We are grateful that the Supreme Court has found probable cause against Dalia and her co-conspirators for their involvement in Enzo’s murder.”