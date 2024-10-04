Silang ex-mayor reignites mayoralty bid

A festive atmosphere filled the local Commission on Elections (Comelec0 office in Silang as thousands of supporters accompanied former Mayor Omil Poblete as she filed her certificate of candidacy (CoC) last Thursday.

Videos and photos shared on social media captured the enthusiasm of Poblete's supporters, who braved the heat and danced along the streets as her return to public service was met with overwhelming support.

"We insisted on joining. We even made t-shirts to show our support for Mayor Omil. We want her back in office to bring energy and progress to Silang," said Linda, a local market vendor.

Despite being out of office, Poblete has continued to serve her community by checking on residents and providing assistance whenever possible.

"See you soon, my beloved Silanguenos. I can't leave you. Let's work together for the progress of Silang. Thank you for your love and trust," Poblete said.

As Poblete prepares for the upcoming May 2025 elections, her supporters are confident in her ability to secure a landslide victory.