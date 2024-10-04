Senator Go renews call for PhilHealth reforms

Senator Christopher “Bong” Go, chairperson of the Senate Committee on Health, appealed to the Philippine Health Insurance Corporation (PhilHealth) on 2 October 2024 to include emergency outpatient services in its coverage.

Currently, PhilHealth only covers patients admitted to hospitals, even for just one day.

"‘Di ba pag outpatient, hindi kino-cover ng PhilHealth? Bakit hindi niyo ito i-cover? Napapansin ko kailangan i-admit muna ng isang araw para i-cover ng PhilHealth. Mas gastos 'yun. Kasi magbabayad sila sa kwarto. Ba’t hindi niyo i-cover 'yun (outpatient at emergency cases)," Senator Go said.

He questioned the logic of requiring hospitalization for coverage, noting that it is more expensive to be admitted than to treat outpatients needing preventive care. Go suggested that funds spent on hospital rooms could be better used for purchasing medicine.

"Baka puwede niyong pag-aralan itong polisiya na ito. Marami pong pumupunta sa ospital na hindi na-admit, sasabihin ng doktor, 'di naman kailangan i-admit, dahil kaya namang outpatient. Pero dahil hindi sasagutin ng PhilHealth, ang sasabihin magpa-admit ka muna para sagutin ng PhilHealth. Mas gastos sa kwarto 'yun," he observed.

Senator Go urged PhilHealth to focus on preventive care, saying it would mitigate more serious and costly health conditions. He emphasized the efficiency and sustainability of investing in preventive measures such as regular check-ups, dental cleanings, and early intervention for minor health concerns.

"Imbes na patulugin ang pondo, gamitin ninyo ito at mag-isip ng iba pang benepisyo na mapapakinabangan ng mga Pilipino," he emphasized.

Health Emergency Allowance release

In the same Senate hearing, Senator Go renewed his appeal to the Department of Health (DOH) to expedite the distribution of the Health Emergency Allowance (HEA) to qualified health workers.

"Marami pa rin po sa ating mga kababayan ang 'di pa po nakakatanggap ng kanilang HEA," Go stated. "Kahit sabihin niyo by October tapos na po ito, bayad na po ito, hindi pa rin po ako makokontento habang ayan, marami pa 'yan. Pakinggan niyo. 'Di pa ako nagsasalita, 'yan na sinisigaw — HEA! HEA!"

He presented a video highlighting complaints from healthcare workers in Luna, Isabela, and Dasmariñas City, Cavite, among other places. Go called on DOH officials to address these concerns, reminding them of their responsibility to ensure the full and timely release of funds already provided by the Department of Budget and Management (DBM).

DOH Undersecretary Achilles Bravo provided an update on the HEA's status. He explained that a cutoff date had been set for 20 May, with a total requirement of P103.5 billion and an initial shortfall of P27 billion. Following Go's intervention, the shortfall was covered through unprogrammed funds, and as of 1 October, the DBM had released the necessary funds to the DOH's regional offices.

However, Bravo noted that some issues persisted due to compliance and liquidation processes. An additional P4.7 billion in appeals had been submitted after the initial disbursements, which were not included in the original funds.

Go urged the DOH to validate these claims and include them in the upcoming budget hearings. "Importante ngayon, ang gawin n'yo, i-validate n'yo. Kasi kung validated naman, and they are qualified, magiging parte na po ito ng inyong obligasyon ng gobyerno sa kanila," he said.

He emphasized that it would be unfair for health workers who rendered services during the pandemic to be excluded due to administrative cutoffs. "Unahin niyo 'yung bayaran itong services rendered ng mga health workers' allowances, mas importante ito," Go stressed.

He is one of the authors and co-sponsors of Republic Act No. 11712, which mandates the provision of additional health emergency allowances for public and private healthcare workers during the COVID-19 pandemic and other public health emergencies.