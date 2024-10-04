Seasoned actors of ‘Abot-Kamay na Pangarap’ bid farewell to their characters

After over two years on air with several milestones achieved, GMA Network’s top-rating afternoon drama Abot-Kamay na Pangarap nears its finale on 19 October.

The show is headlined by seasoned stars led by Carmina Villarroel as Lyneth and Richard Yap as Doc RJ.

Carmina revealed that her character Lyneth inspired her to pursue a college course on business or psychology.

“Dati naka enroll ako sa Advertising. Tapos ngayon kung mag aaral ako ulit gusto ko business course o kaya Psychology — mas gusto ko 'yun psychology (Before I was enrolled in an advertising course, now if given the chance I want to enroll in a business course or Psychology),” Carmina said.

For Richard, the friendships and bond between cast of the top rating afternoon serye is what he will cherish.

“I’ve never been so open as a person kapag gumagawa ako ng teleserye, dito magkakakilala na kami kabisado na namin ang isa’t isa and syempre I’m waiting for another offer from GMA (I have never been an open person when I make a teleserye. But here, I got to know my co-actors and I will surely miss my co-stars here in the show),” Richard said.

Bringing more depth to the story of the afternoon Kapuso serye are Dina Bonnevie as Giselle and Pinky Amador as Moira Tanyag and Morgana.

Dina shared her thoughts of achieving dreams the right way and always choosing family over anything else.

“'Yung pangarap mo kapag nakuha mo yun sa maling paraan hindi ka rin magiging masaya (If you get what you want in a wrong manner you will not be happy).I got an offer to do a series with Mel Gibson but the condition was that I would have to live in Australia with my kids, pinili ko na mag stay dito at 'di tanggapin ang offer for my kids (I chose to stay here and accept the offer for my kids),” Dina answered

For Pinky, who became a household name as the evil character of Moira and then later on as Morgana, is very much thankful to GMA for entrusting her with the role.

“Nagpapasalamat ako sa GMA sa pagbibigay sa akin ng ganito opportunity (I thank GMA for giving me this opportunity),” Pinky said while crying.

Abot-Kamay na Pangarap is produced by the GMA Entertainment Group, headed by senior vice president Lilybeth G. Rasonable, vice president for Drama Cheryl Ching-Sy, assistant vice president for Drama Ali Nokom-Dedicatoria, and executive producer Joy Lumboy-Pili.

The show’s creative team consists of creative director Aloy Adlawan, creative consultant Denoy Punio, head writer Geng Delgado, writers Lobert Villela and Kenneth Angelo Enriquez, and brainstormers Ma. Christina Velasco and Jai Shane Cañete.

This heartwarming program is under the helm of esteemed director L.A. Madridejos.

Don’t miss the last three weeks of Abot-Kamay na Pangarap, Mondays to Saturdays at 2:30 p.m. on GMA Afternoon Prime. Global Pinoys can also catch the program via GMA Pinoy TV.