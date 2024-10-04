Sari-Sari stores driving Phl digital transformation

Over 1.3 million sari-sari stores are emerging as key players in the Philippines’ digital transformation, a vital shift for the nation’s retail economy.

This will be highlighted at the Digital Congress (DigiCon) on 15-16 October in Newport City, Metro Manila, organized by the Digital Marketing Association of the Philippines (DMAP).

Packworks, a Filipino startup that provides a B2B marketplace for fast-moving consumer goods, will lead a panel discussion with dGT.asia.

Key figures from both companies, including Packworks co-founder Hubert Yap and chief data officer Andoy Montiel, will present “The Distribution Business Evolution Down to the Sari-Sari Store.”