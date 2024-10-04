Samsung launches Galaxy S24 FE

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. has introduced the Galaxy S24 FE, the latest addition to its Galaxy AI ecosystem, aimed at providing premium mobile experiences to a broader audience. This new smartphone features an AI-driven ProVisual Engine and Galaxy AI’s Photo Assist capabilities, designed to empower users in their creative endeavors.

The Galaxy S24 FE boasts a 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display, a robust 4,700mAh battery, and the powerful Exynos 2400 series chipset, making it an ideal device for gaming on the go. The phone’s design integrates robust Samsung Knox security, ensuring user protection while enhancing communication, productivity and creativity.

“We want everyone to enjoy all the benefits of our latest mobile innovations,” said SeaYoung Lee, Corporate EVP and head of the Smartphone Research and Development team at Samsung Electronics. He emphasized that the Galaxy AI technology opens up new experiences, helping users become more creative and productive.

The smartphone’s camera system is designed for high-quality photography, featuring a 50MP wide lens, an 8MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom, a 12MP ultra-wide lens, and a 10MP selfie camera. The ProVisual Engine enhances photo quality using advanced AI algorithms, enabling improved low-light performance and vibrant colors.

For gamers, the Exynos 2400 series chipset ensures an uncompromised gaming experience with Ray Tracing capabilities. The larger vapor chamber improves cooling, while the adaptive display and Vision Booster optimize visuals, even in sunlight.

The Galaxy S24 FE also integrates the latest Galaxy AI tools, offering seamless connectivity and enhanced user experiences, including real-time translation and innovative search features. With these advancements, Samsung aims to redefine mobile technology and creativity for users worldwide.