Rizal rips Negros; Caloocan prevails

Red-hot Rizal St. Gerrard Charity Foundation Inc., drubbed ICC Negros, 25-17, 25-14, 28-26, while AM Caloocan Air Force clobbered Valenzuela Classy, 25-15, 22-25, 25-17, 25-19, in the Maharlika Pilipinas Volleyball Association late Thursday at the Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig City.

It was the fourth straight win for Rizal, which improves to 10-3 behind league-leader Quezon Tangerines (10-1) in this upstart volleyball league founded by former Senator and Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League chairman Manny Pacquiao.

Vanessa Yvonne Martin fired 10 points on eight hits, an ace and a block while Janeth Tulang and Roxie Dela Cruz registered eight markers each for Rizal, which suffered its last defeat at the hands of third-running Bacoor last week.

Since then, Rizal waxed hot as it made short work of Marikina, Biñan and San Juan to stabilize its campaign for a chance to surpass Quezon.

Meanwhile, veteran spiker Aiko Urdas took over with 14 points to show the way for the AM Spikers, who scored a crucial win over Valenzuela to climb to 5-5.

Caloocan now sits only one game behind Biñan Tatak Gel (6-5) for the coveted fourth spot of the nine-team league backed by Extreme One-Stop Shop Appliances, ASICS, Mikasa and Gerflor with MPTV and Outcomm as broadcast partners.

Only the top four teams after a two-round eliminations will advance to the playoffs of this event also organized by the Volleyball Masters of the Philippines.

Gelah Marie Lopez (17) led Negros, which slid to seventh at 4-6, while Valenzuela stayed at eighth place with a 2-8 record despite the 12 points apiece of Lilet Mabbayad and Javen Sabas.