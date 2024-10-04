Red Warriors banking on Precious star

Precious Momowei doesn’t mind playing extended minutes as long as he can help fuel University of the East’s (UE) resurgence in the University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) Season 87 men’s basketball tournament.

The Senegalese student-athlete has been the driving force of the Red Warriors’ hot four-game run which propelled them to solo third spot with just a game left in the first round.

And he’s just fine averaging an exhausting almost 33 minutes per outing.

In fact, he worked without a single breather in UE’s 69-62 come-from-behind win over Ateneo de Manila University last Wednesday to hike its win-loss record to 4-2.

Momowei played 40 minutes and tallied his first double-double of the season with 18 points and 15 rebounds.

“This is my job. This is what I do for a living, so I am ready to play 100 minutes, 40 minutes,” said Momowei following UE’s first win over the Blue Eagles in nine years.

“I’m just ready to die out there. This is what I signed up for, so yeah, I’m ready for the challenge, whatever it takes.”

UE coach Jack Santiago is not worried about pushing the minutes of his main man in the middle.

“Actually, Precious, he’s in good shape. For me as a coach, I know he can play for 40 minutes,” the mentor said.

“The thing with our previous games, he got into foul trouble early. And if you notice, we changed our defense from man to zone, so meaning, he won’t get tired because he’s defending in just one area.”

The Red Warriors have turned their season around after a 0-2 start and are now enjoying their longest win streak in 10 years.

UE can make it five in a row on Sunday against Adamson University at the Mall of Asia Arena.

Expect Momowei to give an all-out effort once again even if it takes another 40-minute duty to keep the Red Warriors’ Final Four desire burning.

“We all have this belief ever since the start of this season. Our number one goal is making the Final Four. Whatever it takes. We just have to be consistent and play as a team,” Momowei said.