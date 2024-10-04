QCPD manhunt yields 8 most wanted

Operatives from the Quezon City Police District (QCPD) have arrested eight most wanted persons in recent manhunt operations conducted by various units and stations this week.

QCPD acting director P/Col. Melecio M Buslig Jr. said that the District Anti-Carnapping Unit (DACU), led by P/Lt.Col. Hector Ortencio, arrested Milagros Nicolas, the No. 10 Most Wanted Person of Anonas Police Station (PS 9) last 2 October 2024.

Nicolas was apprehended at Pan de Manila, Ali Mall, Cubao, Quezon City, for four counts of violating BP Blg 22, issued by Branch 92 of the Metropolitan Trial Court (MeTC) in Quezon City.

Other notable arrests include the suspect identified as Christian De Castro, listed as the No. 8 Station Level Most Wanted Person of La Loma Police Station (PS 1) and was arrested for Robbery.

It also included the arrest of Jo-Randy Siriban, the No. 2 Station Level Most Wanted Person of Talipapa Police Station (PS 3) for violating the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

Meantime, police nabbed Ariel Iliw-iliw, the No. 9 Station Level Most Wanted Person of Fairview Police Station (PS 5) for Carnapping; Jessica Zaren Recientes, the No. 10 Station Level Most Wanted Person of Fairview Police Station (PS 5) for two counts of Swindling Estafa; and John Henry Arcilla Arce, the No. 10 Station Level Most Wanted Person of Cubao Police Station (PS 7) who was arrested for Robbery with Violence or Intimidation.

Authorities also collared Marvin Tobe Lumanata, the No. 3 Station Level Most Wanted Person of Anonas Police Station (PS 9) for Rape; and Jemimah Badenas Quinones, who was arrested by Eastwood Police Station (PS 12) for Kidnapping and Serious Illegal Detention.

Buslig commended the efforts of his men for their successful operations and expressed his commitment to holding all lawbreakers accountable.