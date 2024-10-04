This week marks a pivotal moment in Philippine politics with the opening of the filing period for Certificates of Candidacy (CoC) at the Commission on Elections (Comelec). From 1 to 8 October, aspiring public servants can officially throw their hats into the ring, setting the stage for the elections on 12 May 2025. While that date may feel distant, the election season moves quickly, making it crucial for us to engage in meaningful discussions now.

As media coverage intensifies around the candidates and their parties, public reactions often emerge just as swiftly. One of the most contentious issues is the rise of political dynasties. This term refers to the phenomenon of family members — whether immediate or extended — holding elected positions either consecutively or simultaneously across different offices.

Political dynasties are undeniably prevalent in the Philippines. This persistence raises a vital question: Are political dynasties a detriment to public service and democracy?

One of the key advantages of political dynasties is the stability they provide. Families entrenched in politics often bring invaluable institutional memory and experience. They understand the intricacies of governance, allowing for effective leadership and long-term policymaking. This knowledge can be particularly beneficial during crises, where seasoned leaders can navigate complex issues more adeptly.

Political families have a vested interest in maintaining their legacy. Their reputations are intertwined with their governance, which can motivate them to act in the best interests of their constituents. In various provinces and municipalities, we see examples of families who have dedicated themselves to community development, prioritizing public welfare over personal gain.

Another argument in favor of political dynasties is their potential to serve as advocates for marginalized communities. Longstanding leaders often have established relationships with their constituents, fostering trust and facilitating dialogue. This accessibility enables marginalized groups to voice their concerns and have their issues addressed more effectively, promoting inclusivity and social justice.

Some may argue that political dynasties limit opportunities for new candidates — those idealistic individuals eager to serve and bring fresh perspectives. This sentiment is understandable; however, it’s crucial to clarify that no laws prohibit non-dynasty candidates from entering the political arena. The Comelec actively encourages anyone with a genuine desire to serve to file their CoC and compete on an equal footing.

As discussions about defining political dynasties continue, particularly if legislation is proposed, it is vital to consider all relevant factors. The issue is not as straightforward as merely barring individuals with the same surnames from running for office. The complexities involved necessitate a nuanced approach. Ultimately, the priority must always be the best interests of the Filipino people. Engaging in this dialogue is crucial as we approach the next election season.