Phl's fight against POGO 'far from over' — senator

A senator on Friday lamented that the recent raid of a Philippine Offshore Gaming Operator (POGO) hub near a Senate building in Pasay City serves as an indication that the country’s battle against the banned gaming industry is “far from over.”

In a statement, Senator Sherwin Gatchalian said despite the ban against POGO, criminal syndicates continue to exploit POGO resources to fuel their fraudulent operations.

“The raid on 3D Analyzer Information Technologies, Inc., another POGO company involved in love scams, underscores that our battle against the deep-rooted social ills caused by POGOs is far from over,” he said.

Gatchalian said they continue to violate President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.’s order to halt POGO in the country.

“Nagawa pa nilang patakbuhin ito sa mismong likod ng gusali ng Senado—ang institusyong nag-iimbestiga sa mga problemang dulot ng POGO they even operated it behind the building of the Senate—the institution that is investigating the problems caused by POGO),” he added.

Gatchalian commended authorities for the successful raid but urged them “to closely coordinate with local governments and other concerned agencies to fully eliminate all POGO operations in the country.”

At least 200 personnel were arrested during a raid conducted by the Presidential Anti-Organized Crime Commission (PAOCC), Bureau of Immigration (BI), and Pasay City Police, against a POGO hub linked to "love scam" activities in Pasay City on 3 September.

Chinese nationals allegedly targeting victims in love scams were arrested from the raided POGO hub which is 650 meters away from the Senate building.

The authorities have confiscated computers, cell phones, SIM cards, and other items, followed by building a case against those arrested.

In his 3rd State of the Nation Address on 22 July, Marcos declared the banning of all POGOs in the country.

Marcos also ordered the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corp. (PAGCOR) to cease POGO operations by the end of the year.