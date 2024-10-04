Phl aviation eyes major transformation

Department of Transportation Secretary Jaime Bautista believes that the Philippines will be a major regional participant in the aviation industry by 2028, as the private sector’s growing involvement in vital areas including infrastructure, human capital and sustainable development is driving the sector’s significant transformation.

At the European Chamber of Commerce of the Philippines’ Aviation Summit recently, Bautista said that the Philippine aviation industry is on the cusp of a significant transformation.

He added important initiatives of the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines, such as the modernization and upgrading of the nation’s air navigation management system, in addition to modernizing and upgrading the nation’s major airports, like the Nino Aquino International Airport.

Bautista also revealed that more modifications and improvements to Communications, Navigation, Surveillance and Air Traffic Management systems will be completed next month with assistance from the Japan International Cooperation Agency.

He claimed that after years of severe underinvestment in airport development, the Philippines can now “finally catch up.”

Rehabilitating and modernizing airports will boost employment and tourist arrivals while increasing passenger capacity.

Tuguegarao, Bacon, Loakan, Daet, Cauayan, Vigan and Candon are among the other airports scheduled for modernization.