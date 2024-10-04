Phl Army joins Korea-ASEAN Chiefs conference

The Philippine Army joined the Korea-ASEAN Armies Chiefs Conference (KACC) in Daejeon, South Korea, from 3 to 5 October.

Army spokesperson, Col. Louie Dema-ala, emphasized that the Philippine Army has sustained strong relations with the South Korean Army by conducting high-level dialogues in bilateral and multilateral settings, such as the KACC and the Land Forces Summit in Japan.

Dema-ala said the Philippine Army will host next year the 2nd Philippine Army-Republic of Korean Army (ROKA) Staff Talks.

Meanwhile, the KACC multilateral security talks aim to support peace in the Korean Peninsula and strengthen multilevel security cooperation for a combined response to threats in the region.

During the KACC, Army chief, Lt.Gen. Roy Galido, met with South Korean Army Chief of Staff Gen. Park An-su, Malaysian Chief of Army Muhammad Hafizuddeain bin Jantan, Royal Cambodian Army Chief Gen. Mao Sophan, and deputy commander in chief of the General Staff of the Vietnam People's Army Sr. Lt. Gen. Nguyen Van Nghia.

Part of the multilateral meeting was the ASEAN army leaders’ assessment of the current regional security landscape, followed by discussions on strategic networks among the participating ground forces.