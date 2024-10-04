Pet events highlight responsibility and kindness

Robinsons Malls Happy Pets Club (HPC) supports responsible pet ownership. In partnership with the Quezon City government, HPC recently held back-to-back events for pets and owners at Robinsons Galleria and Robinsons Novaliches.

Robinsons is the first mall chain to launch an organized and holistic Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) program for pets, through the HPC — a community of pet owners and lovers established in 2015. It has initiated four programs in 2021, including The Gift of Furever Home (pet adoption drive), Pet Bakuna (free vaccination), Pet Konsulta (free veterinary consultation), and Snip ‘en Snap (free spay and neuter). In 2023, Quezon City became HPC’s first LGU partner, giving QCitizens better access to health and welfare resources for pets.

Breaking free from rabies

In May 2024, the Department of Health observed a 13-percent increase in rabies cases in the country compared to the previous year. About 92 percent of these were from dog bites, with six percent from cat bites and the remaining percentage from other animals. To address this spike and raise awareness about rabies infections in animals and humans, HPC held “Break Free From Rabies” on 27 September, a day before World Rabies Day (annually commemorated on 28 September), at Robinsons Galleria.

The whole-day event featured educational talks on the importance of rabies vaccination, pet health, wellness, and responsible pet ownership. Other activities included free anti-rabies vaccinations, vet consultations, microchipping, deworming and a pet adoption drive. The event also hosted a Chalk Art Contest for creative participants. Popular pet owners, including PVL athletes Mars Alba, Thang Ponce and Royse Tubino, joined in on the fun. Games and raffle prizes kept attendees entertained throughout the day.

The event was made possible through the partnership of Robinsons Malls, the Quezon City LGU, City Veterinary Department, Animal Care and Disease Control Division — Quezon City, and Animal Kingdom Foundation.

Kindness matters

A week later, on 4 October, HPC celebrated World Animal Day with another fun-filled day of pet-related activities. With the theme “Kindness Matters,” the event reminded everyone to show compassion to all kinds of animals, from rescue cats and dogs in need of a “furever” home to Aspins and Puspins deserving of love and kindness. This was again part of Quezon City’s and Robinsons Malls’ efforts to promote animal welfare and provide free or affordable pet services to QCitizens. The event took place at Robinsons Novaliches.

Activities included a pet adoption drive, free spay/neuter services, free anti-rabies vaccinations, and free vet consultations. Families also enjoyed a pet blessing, while kids and adults alike participated in animal art and chalk art calligraphy.

As part of HPC’s advocacy for responsible pet ownership, there were talks on pet wellness and Aspin Appreciation. The event emphasized that kindness means ensuring all cats and dogs, regardless of breed, are healthy and well.