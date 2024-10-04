PBBM raising WPS issue in ASEAN Summits

President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. is expected to discuss the recent developments in the South China Sea (SCS), especially the country’s stand on the West Philippine Sea (WPS), when he joins the 44th and 45th Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summits and Related Summits in Vientiane, Laos next week.

During the summit, with the theme “ASEAN: Enhancing Connectivity and Resilience,” Southeast Asian leaders are expected to exchange views on key regional and international issues, go beyond consensus on matters of common concern, and provide policy directions for the ASEAN community in the future.

In a press briefing in Malacañang on Friday, Department of Foreign Affairs Assistant Secretary Daniel Espiritu said Marcos will also take up the country’s strong commitment to upholding the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS) and the 2016 Permanent Court of Arbitration ruling on the West Philippine Sea.

“The President will continue to defend Philippine sovereignty and sovereign rights and jurisdiction in accordance with international law, including the 1982 UNCLOS and the 2016 arbitral award,” he said.

He said the Philippines remained optimistic about the conclusion of negotiations on a binding Code of Conduct in the SCS.

Espiritu noted that the Philippines and other ASEAN member-states have been working on a CoC in the SCS for the past 20 years.

China has overlapping claims in the entire SCS, which encroaches on the country’s sovereign rights in the WPS.

Espiritu said the ASEAN members have always been committed to a peaceful settlement of disputes in the SCS, especially within the ambit of UNCLOS.

Thus it is expected that the regional bloc will continue pushing for a diplomatic approach to resolve the longstanding SCS maritime dispute.

On the sidelines of the summit, Marcos will meet with other heads of state and business leaders, with bilateral meetings with Canada, New Zealand, Vietnam and Japan having already been arranged.