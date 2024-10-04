Pastor family appeals to Abalos to find son's wife

With the recent Supreme Court decision finding probable cause in the decade-long case of the murdered Filipino race car driver, Enzo Pastor, his family now appealed to Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) Secretary Benhur Abalos Jr. for assistance in locating and apprehending the victim's wife, suspect Dalia Guerrero Pastor and her co-conspirators.

Dalia according to Enzo's parents, remained at large, reportedly fleeing to Indonesia or Malaysia in 2015.

In a statement sent to DAILY TRIBUNE, Enzo's parents, Tomas and Remedios Pastor, believed that with the support of the DILG, justice can be served, and they ask the public to come forward with any information on Dalia’s whereabouts.

"We humbly and urgently appeal to the Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG), and to Secretary Benhur Abalos, to extend their assistance in locating and capturing Dalia," the Pastor couple statement read.

"Our family is deeply heartened by the recent decision of the Supreme Court, which brings us a step closer to justice for our beloved Enzo Pastor. We are grateful that the Supreme Court has found probable cause against Enzo’s wife, Dalia Guerrero Pastor, and her co-conspirators for their involvement in the parricide and murder of Enzo," they added.

The Pastor couple said the Court has reinstated the order for the issuance of a warrant of arrest and hold departure order against Dalia.

"It has been ten long and painful years since Enzo’s tragic death, and not a day goes by that we don’t grieve his loss. What makes our pain even harder to bear is that Dalia, who is a central figure in this case, has managed to flee and evade arrest for a decade," the Pastor couple explained.

They added that they have "received credible reports" that Dalia fled the country in 2015, escaping through the backdoor and assuming a new identity, possibly in Indonesia or Malaysia.

"We have faith in the same successful efforts that brought back former Mayor Alice Guo with the help of Interpol and our Southeast Asian counterparts. We believe that, with the DILG’s continued commitment, Dalia can also be apprehended and brought back to the Philippines to face the justice system," the Pastor couple stressed.

Meanwhile, Abalos said he has already ordered the Philippine National Police to reopen the case and create a tracker team to locate Enzo's wife.