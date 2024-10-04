Party-list woes

Party-list groups are supposed to be the voice of the marginalized. They promise the earth, shout about fighting for the underprivileged and wave flags for the oppressed. In truth, many of them turn out to be more like party-crasher wannabes than actual champions for the marginalized.

It begs to look behind the curtain and ask, “Do these groups really represent anyone but themselves?”

The idea behind party-list groups sounded noble. Signed into law by then President Fidel V. Ramos on 3 March 1995, Republic Act 7941, or the Party-List System Act, mandates that “the state shall promote proportional representation in the election of representatives to the House of Representatives through a party-list system.”

It’s a system designed to give a voice to the voiceless, allowing labor, peasant, fisherfolk, urban poor, indigenous cultural communities, elderly, handicapped, women, youth, veterans, overseas workers, professionals and those often ignored in formal politics a chance in the halls of power. Yes, it’s the classic underdog story. If you peek closer, however, you might find that what’s playing out isn’t so heroic after all.

On Thursday, the second day of filing for the Certificate of Candidacy for the 2025 midterm elections, the Commission on Elections said 160 party-list groups were gearing up to compete for the 63 seats in the HoR. Among these contenders, 42 were newly accredited for this election cycle, while 118 had previously made their mark. In the 2022 national polls, 177 party-list groups joined the fray, setting the stage for a showdown.

Some party-list representatives seem more like career politicians than grassroots warriors. Unfortunately, many at the helm have credentials that scream “elite.”

They often connect to the upper echelons of power, giving off a vibe that says, “I’m here for the ride, not the fight.” It’s easy to slap a label on oneself like “Champion of the Marginalized” when you’ve got the backing of a party more interested in getting votes than making changes.

During the campaign period, they spew big promises. “Vote for us, and we’ll fix your problems!” But once they hit the office, they’ve swapped their rallying cries for comfy seats and networking dinners.

The connection fades, and suddenly, they’ve forgotten the people who put them there in the first place. Like a magic trick gone wrong — the rabbit disappears, and what’s left is just smoke and mirrors.

It’s ironic how representation doesn’t always represent. Despite our society’s rich diversity, many groups speak with a single voice, failing to capture the unique experiences of the marginalized communities. Instead of creating solutions that reflect everyone, we get one-size-fits-all answers that leave real issues unaddressed. If you’re a young farmer battling climate change, your challenges are worlds apart from a factory worker dealing with exploitation.

Party-list groups often mash these diverse stories into one bland narrative, making many feel frustratingly unheard and invisible.

What happens when they get elected? Even if a party-list group fails to secure two percent of the total votes, they still have a shot at a seat. The “Banat formula,” established by a 2009 Supreme Court ruling, will have two allocation rounds — the first guarantees one seat to groups meeting the two-percent threshold. In the second round, those below this level can still claim seats until the 20 percent allocation of 63 House seats is filled.

Once in power, some representatives seem to adopt the “out of sight, out of mind” approach. They cozy up to the establishment while shrugging off the struggles they claimed to embrace. They use the term “political patronage” like confetti, focusing on maintaining their status rather than genuinely helping the marginalized sectors they promised to uplift.

The sad truth is that political apathy can set in, disillusioning constituents and leaving them longing for change without real hope of it coming.

Accountability is a game of hide and seek, where voters always lose. Many party-list groups sneak into power without any real responsibility to deliver results. Has anyone checked how they use their resources or which policies they’re backing? It’s been silent. Without a way to hold these representatives accountable, it’s no wonder people start thinking, “Why bother voting?”

It’s time to rethink the party-list system. We need real changes to keep the good intentions alive, such as establishing strict criteria for who lead these groups — no more catchy names without substance.