Pampanga gun dealers collared

City of San Fernando, Pampanga — Two suspects were arrested by the police during a buy-bust operation on firearms here on Thursday.

According to Police Regional Office 3 director Police Brigadier General Redrico Maranan, the two suspects were identified as “Ka Dutdut” and alias “Eric,” both residents of Barangay San Juan Baño, Arayat, Pampanga.

The two were arrested by joint operatives of the Pampanga Provincial Intelligence Unit, 2nd Pampanga Mobile Force Company, Regional Intelligence Unit 3, and San Fernando City Police Station.

Authorities confiscated a cal. 9mm firearm loaded with seven rounds of ammunition (subject of sale), a hand grenade (subject of sale), two loaded cal. 38 revolvers, two hand grenades, P1,000 marked money and P9,000 boodle money.

The police are currently preparing appropriate charges against the two suspects.