One Muntinlupa party files candidacy

The local political party One Muntinlupa officially filed its Certificates of Candidacy (CoCs) for the 2025 elections on Friday led by incumbent Mayor Ruffy Biazon, Vice Mayoral candidate Allen Ampaya and Congressman Jimmy Fresnedi, representing the city’s lone district.

Biazon, running for re-election, reaffirmed One Muntinlupa’s commitment to progress through its flagship 7K Agenda — Kabuhayan, Kalusugan, Karunungan, Kalikasan, Katarungan, Kapayapaan-Kaayusan and Kaunlaran.

He stressed that these pillars continue to guide the party’s vision for a prosperous and inclusive Muntinlupa.

Meantime, Ampaya — who is the chairperson of Barangay Poblacion — said that he will bring his extensive experience to his bid for higher office, aiming to improve local governance and policymaking.

On the other hand, Fresnedi — who is gunning for re-election as Muntinlupa’s lone district representative — disclosed that he will focus on legislative reforms that advance the welfare of the local community.

The One Muntinlupa slate for City Councilors in Districts 1 and 2 includes experienced legislators and fresh faces from sectors like healthcare, education, and business, among others. The diverse line-up aims to represent every facet of the Muntinlupeño community.

During the filing, Biazon underscored the party’s dedication to transparency and people-centered policies.

Hundreds of supporters joined the event, reflecting strong public backing for 1Munti’s platform and programs, which have significantly improved the quality of life in Muntinlupa City.