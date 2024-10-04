NTC cracks whip vs Northern Mindanao ‘pirate radio stations’

Cagayan de Oro City — The regional office of the National Telecommunications Office (NTC) has launched an operation against so-called “pirate radio stations” or unlicensed radio stations that are broadcasting fake news and political commentaries against or in favor of certain personalities or groups in the region.

NTC regional director Teodoro Buenavista Jr. reported that the unlicensed radio stations have gone hi-tech using modern technology by using modular type transmitters — a 20-watt portable transmitter — in targeting certain audiences in the hinterlands barangays of the region.

He added that the investigation showed that the high-tech portable radio transmitter can be bought through online selling platforms.

“We are coordinating with the Bureau of Customs and online selling platforms to regulate the entry of the modular type transmitters,” Buenavista said.

Aside from the mobile transmitter, other unlicensed radio stations set up their secret transmitters on trees and elevated areas to reach their target audience.

Also included in the operation were legitimate radio stations with expired franchises.

Buenavista said that at least five radio stations have been issued cease and desist orders in recent decisions calling for the closure of the five radio stations after their network’s franchises expired.

“The network applied for renewal in 2018, but the House of Representatives did not move it from the committee level,” Buenavista said.