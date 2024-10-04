NSA condemns China’s bullying of Vietnamese fishermen in SCS

National Security Adviser Eduardo Año on Friday slammed China’s harassment last 29 September against Vietnamese fishermen near the Paracel Islands in the disputed South China Sea.

“We strongly condemn the violent and illegal actions of Chinese maritime authorities,” Año said, as he described China’s latest aggression in SCS as an “unjustified assault” and an “alarming act with no place in international relations.”

On Thursday, the Vietnamese government condemned China for assaulting 10 of its fishermen and destroying their fishing gear near the disputed Paracel Islands in the SCS.

Chinese law enforcers also seized about 4 tons of fish caught by the Vietnamese.

Año lamented the actions of Chinese law enforcement personnel in the SCS led to the injuries of 10 Vietnamese fishermen.

According to the Vietnamese state media, three of the fishermen suffered broken limbs and the rest sustained other injuries.

Año stressed that China’s use of force against the civilian fishermen “blatantly violates” international law, particularly the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS), and “breaches basic human decency.”

“Fishermen, as vulnerable maritime workers, deserve protection, not harm at sea,” Año further pointed out.

Año reiterated that the Philippines is consistently advocating “for peaceful dispute resolution in the” South China Sea and “rejects any use of violence or coercion especially against civilian fisherfolk to advance territorial claims.”

Año stressed that China’s latest aggression escalated tensions and threatened regional security in the SCS.

“We stand with Vietnam in denouncing this egregious act and call for accountability,” he said.

“China must uphold international maritime laws and cease all hostile activities that endanger the lives and livelihoods of civilian mariners,” he added.

Meanwhile, Año said the Philippines reaffirms its commitment to peace, security, and respect for international law.

Claiming sovereignty over the West Philippine Sea, Manila has faced increasing aggression from China, which asserts control over nearly 80 percent of the South China Sea.