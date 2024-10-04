MRFs needed in Cebu City barangays

Cebu City is having difficulty enforcing the "no segregation, no collection" policy due to the absence of Material Recovery Facilities (MRFs) in many barangays, according to Jean Carlo Generale of the Cebu City Environment and Natural Resources Office (CCENRO).

"The implementation of the no segregation, no collection policy is far from perfect since there is a lack of personnel and technicians down to the Barangay level," Generale said

Republic Act 9003 mandates barangays to establish MRFs for proper waste segregation, but several barangays face challenges.

Barangay Cogon Pardo lost its MRF site after the COVID-19 pandemic, Punta Princesa has an MRF budget but complaints about odor have delayed its operation, and San Jose’s MRF keeps relocating due to the lack of a permanent site.

These issues continue to hamper waste management efforts in Cebu City.