MILESTONE EVENT: Philippine International Motor Show promises a spectacle

The Philippine International Motor Show (PIMS) is set to return from 24 to 27 October at the World Trade Center, marking a significant milestone in the nation’s automotive landscape.

Hosted by the Chamber of Automotive Manufacturers of the Philippines Inc. (CAMPI), this year’s theme, “Dare, Drive, The Future Redefined,” promises to elevate excitement around mobility innovations.

With 17 participating automotive brands — the largest number in PIMS history — this year’s exhibition will highlight the latest advancements in mobility solutions. Key partnerships include Helixpay, which is transforming the ticketing process, and BPI, returning as the official auto-finance partner.

Since its inception in 2007, PIMS has been a launchpad for groundbreaking automotive innovations.

Notable past events include the unveiling of the first electric vehicle prototypes in 2018, the introduction of clean diesel technology in 2016 and the debut of hybrid electric vehicles that set new fuel efficiency standards.

The fifth PIMS in 2014 was particularly memorable, attracting a record 90,000 attendees.

This year, CAMPI aims to surpass that figure, with president Atty. Rommel Gutierrez expressing optimism about the event’s growth:

“As this is the biggest PIMS yet, we are confident that this year’s edition will exceed our previous attendance milestones. We look forward to showcasing the exciting advancements in our industry,” he said.

PIMS has played a vital role in generating consumer interest in new vehicle models and automotive technologies.

A joint report from CAMPI and the Truck Manufacturers Association (TMA) reveals that annual vehicle sales reached 304,765 units as of August 2024, marking a 10.3 percent increase from 276,215 units in the same period last year.

Gutierrez remarked: “The continuing growth of the Philippine automotive industry reflects strong consumer demand and confidence. CAMPI and our partners are committed to driving innovation and supporting the industry’s development to meet the evolving needs of Filipino consumers.”

The 2024 Philippine International Motor Show aims to build on past successes while propelling the industry toward an innovative future.

Tickets are available online at Helixpay for Early Bird Discounts. For the latest updates, interested attendees can visit CAMPI’s Facebook page.

Stay connected with the participating brands through their official social media channels for real-time updates.

Participating car brands this year includes BMW, Changan, Chery, Daewoo, Ford, Foton, Honda, Hyundai, Isuzu, Jetour, Kia, Mazda, MG, Mitsubishi, Nissan, Suzuki and Toyota.