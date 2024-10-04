Meet the stars of ‘Last Twilight’

Wish Us Luck Entertainment Production, in collaboration with GMMTV, is thrilled to announce the highly anticipated Last Twilight Fan Meeting in Manila 2024 on 12 October at UP Theater.

This fan meeting brings together the stars of the hit drama: Jitaraphol “Jimmy” Potiwihok, Tawinan “Sea” Anukoolprasert and Jakrapatr “William” Kaewpanpong, the singer behind the series’ official soundtrack.

Last Twilight has captured viewers’ hearts with its emotionally gripping storyline and outstanding performances.

The series tells the story of Day (Tawinan), a promising student-athlete and professional badminton player whose life takes a devastating turn when he loses most of his vision during a crucial tournament. Overcome with despair, Day isolates himself from his family and friends, struggling to cope with the abrupt end of his athletic career and future aspirations.

His world changes when Mhok (Jitaraphol), a man with a troubled past, enters his life as an unconventional caregiver. Initially, their relationship is fraught with tension, but Mhok’s unfiltered honesty and no-nonsense attitude challenge Day to confront his circumstances and regain control of his future. As the series unfolds, it weaves together themes of friendship, redemption and personal growth, resonating deeply with audiences.

The powerful narrative of Last Twilight is not just about overcoming physical challenges but also about battling internal demons, learning to trust and finding light in the darkest moments.

This is a rare opportunity for fans to meet Jimmy, Sea and William as they bring the heartwarming and inspiring story of Last Twilight to life in Manila.