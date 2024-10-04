Maybank relaunches M2U app

Maybank Philippines Inc. relaunched its newly improved Maybank 2U or M2U mobile banking application with its aim to humanize financial services, providing faster, safer, and seamless banking experience.

The launch of M2U app, held at Bonifacio High Street Amphitheater last 2 October, was bannered by performances from Filipino indie rock band Lola Amour and two-time world hip-hop dance champions from the University of the Philippines Diliman, UPeepz.

The company believes that “what's good can always get better,” leading them to upgrade the existing M2U released in 2014 into its upgraded version, an application that uses an improved User Interface, the interactivity and look of the product, and UX design, users’ overall experience in using the application.

“The new M2U Mobile app is part of our broader mission to put you, our valued customers, at the center of everything we do,” Anthony Brent Elam, Chairman of the Brand Maybank Philippines Inc., said in his speech.

To help consumers manage their finances more effectively and conveniently, the M2U carries over 600 billers including all local credit cards, major loans companies, utilities, and insurance. It also has Instapay's QR pay which allows real-time interbank transfers.

Users may also access iSave, a digital deposit account that doesn’t require an initial deposit or a maintaining balance, through the M2U application.

“iSave is not just a digital account. It is the only deposit account in the Philippines that allows unlimited free withdrawals from any ATM nationwide,” Virtual Banking Head Maybank Philippines Inc. Paolo Salcedo said.

Moreover, to ensure user security, Maybank introduced advanced security features namely in-app two-step authentication for transactions from abroad and three-way access to M2U — through password, biometric, either fingerprint or facial recognition, and the new PIN module.

According to Salcedo, Maybank Philippines will continue to serve its consumers with better digital banking experience as it intends to continuously release innovative features in the coming months such as digital deposit accounts, one-touch product application, debit card services, and card and account limit controls.

“It is not really the end but the beginning of our journey to improve your digital banking experience,” Salcedo said.